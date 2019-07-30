{{featured_button_text}}

On Tuesday, July 16, at the Mitchell County Board of Supervisors (BOS) meeting, I advocated having the county spend upwards of $5 million dollars on our secondary roads granular system since this system took a severe beating this past spring, a beating unlike anything we have ever endured.

I advocated using Tax Increment Financing (TIF) funds and this project would start in the spring of 2020, thus not costing our local property taxpayers anything. Mitchell County has around $37 million dollars of TIF funds that have not been committed. Spending $5 million would still leave a balance of $32 million.

Not only do many of our granular roads need extensive upgrades, there are scores of small bridges that only can be updated utilizing local funds. The choice here: Use TIF funds or use local property tax dollars in the near future that all of us property taxpayers will have to pay for.

At the meeting on July 23, my two counterparts advocated spending substantially less than the $5 million. The Mitchell County Secondary Roads system received a severe beating and the county has the funds available through the use of TIF funds to make substantial improvements. This is not a time to sit back and be negative on committing $5 million for substantial road improvements. Plus, it costs substantial monies every time we obtain TIF funds due to bond counsel fees, publication fees, financial adviser fees, etc.

I will continue to advocate for substantial improvements to our secondary roads system. All of our rural citizens deserve good granular roads.

If you have concerns, give me a call (641-220-0958) or drop me an e-mail at srwalk47@gmail.com.

