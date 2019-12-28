Walk: Mitchell County Courthouse Happenings

Remember back 14 months ago, the voters of Mitchell County were asked whether they favored a three person Board of Supervisors or a five person Board?

The justification for the five person Board from the proponents of five was twofold: First, with a five person Board, there would be better ideas presented since five is larger than three. Second, since there would be five supervisors, the workload would be 40% less and therefore, there could be a 40% reduction in pay and benefits for the supervisors. Many voters bought into this misaligned theory.

At the time I argued that both of these statements does not have merit, but five passed anyway. It is easy for the public to buy into misstatements when those misstatements appear to be beneficial to the taxpayers of Mitchell County.

Recently, the Mitchell County Compensation Board set the salaries for elected officials for the 2021 Fiscal Year. For the 2021 Fiscal Year, the salaries of county supervisors will increase from the present $39,877 to $40,874, a 2½% increase. Additional salary costs plus benefits for the Board of Supervisors will increase the budget to around $118,518.74 per year starting January 1, 2021 when the number of supervisors go from 3 to 5. In six years times, this increase from 3 to 5 supervisors will cost the county over $711,000.

