Walk: Mitchell County Courthouse Happenings

Remember back 14 months ago, the voters of Mitchell County were asked whether they favored a three person Board of Supervisors or a five person Board?
The justification for the five person Board from the proponents of five was twofold: First, with a five person Board, there would be better ideas presented since five is larger than three. Second, since there would be five supervisors, the workload would be 40% less and therefore, there could be a 40% reduction in pay and benefits for the supervisors. Many voters bought into this misaligned theory.
At the time I argued that both of these statements does not have merit, but five passed anyway. It is easy for the public to buy into misstatements when those misstatements appear to be beneficial to the taxpayers of Mitchell County.
Recently, the Mitchell County Compensation Board set the salaries for elected officials for the 2021 Fiscal Year. For the 2021 Fiscal Year, the salaries of county supervisors will increase from the present $39,877 to $40,874, a 2½% increase. Additional salary costs plus benefits for the Board of Supervisors will increase the budget to around $118,518.74 per year starting January 1, 2021 when the number of supervisors go from 3 to 5. In six years times, this increase from 3 to 5 supervisors will cost the county over $711,000.
Here is the kicker. There will be no reduction of work load for the weekly meetings of the Board of Supervisors as was campaigned by the advocates of “five”. Each Supervisor will need to be knowledgeable concerning every topic on the Board’s agenda, just like today. Every Supervisor will need a full grasp of the county budget and how finances can be affected. Sup’s will need to understand levy’s, taxable valuations, insurance and Tax Increment Financing (TIF). The only reduction of workload can occur with a few less outside meetings per year, meetings where sometimes Supervisors are just observers, not actual participants.
I believe the Comp Board took these facts into consideration when making their recommendations. The Comp Board believes it is beneficial to the taxpayers for Mitchell County to be progressive, growing and increasing our tax base.
State law states Mitchell County must remain a five person Board for a minimum of six years. In the coming six years, with over $711,000 of additional spending will have occurred to maintain two additional Supervisors, who in reality, were not needed to efficiently manage the county.
This $711,000 could have been dedicated for additional daycare expansion, assistance for first responders, improved recreational opportunities, helping our senior citizen centers or other worthwhile projects desired by our taxpayers. $711,000 is a lot of monies that could have been better spent to assist and retain our younger adults and senior citizens in the area.
It would be my recommendation that a petition be submitted in the summer of 2024 placing the five person Board of Supervisors on the ballot asking to return to a three person Board in January of 2027, thus saving over $118,500 annually to benefit the taxpayers of Mitchell County. To paraphrase former Sen. Everett Dirksen, “A hundred thousand here and a hundred thousand there and pretty soon you are talking real money”.