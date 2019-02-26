For those who love American history, Monday, March 4 is a day for you.
March 4, 1789 was one of the most significant days in our country’s political history.
The day’s importance pre-dates the Constitution.
Today was the day the Confederation Congress, which operated under the Articles of Confederation (the first Constitution), handed off power to the new constitutional government.
The first Congress convened in New York City, one month before George Washington was elected the first president under the new constitution.
However, no action was taken by the first Congress because there wasn’t a quorum. It took another month for enough members to arrive to take action.
One of the first actions taken by that Congress was to move the start date of Congress to the first Monday in December.
March 4 was kept as the official end of Congress’ work session.
The Dec. 1 to March 4 work period for Congress ended in 1933 when the 20th Amendment was ratified to the Constitution. Within the amendment, Jan. 3 was set as the start of Congress with Jan. 20 as Inauguration Day.
*****
How about making today a day of celebration. We are always looking for a chance to have a party.
March 4 is also a day “to take action.”
The holiday is used to make an effort, take a risk, or refuse to let reasons come between you and your goals.
It’s a day to make a special effort to improve yourself and “march forth” toward your dreams and highest aspirations.
I imagine there are some New Year’s resolutions we need to restart as we head into spring – yes, spring will soon be here.
If that’s all too lofty of a thought, let’s just have a party.
Play inspirational music like “I Believe I Can Fly” or “Eye of the Tiger.” Have food based on a marching theme such as trail mix, shoestring potatoes or rocky road ice cream. You could even give the “golden boot” (a cowboy boot spray painted with gold spray paint) to the person who has achieved the most this year. Or, announce the golden boot will be given on March 4 next year to the person who meets the most goals.
Regardless of how you celebrate, take action to make each and every day a better one.
*****
Congratulations to all the speech students who competed this past Saturday at IHSSA District Individual Speech Contests.
I had honor of hosting one of the northeast district contests. It's a lot of hard work but exciting to have the opportunity such an exciting event.
I have said on more than one occasion being apart of speech is a lifelong, learning experience that will stay with you the rest of your.
But, I would like to add anything in the Arts is a very important of students education and should be funded accordingly.
Most people don't realize many schools don't provide any funding for their speech programs, except to pay for the salary of the coach.
There are entry fees to pay for contests, scripts, royalty fees, etc. Many of these same expenses are incurred by other programs in the Arts.
I would strongly encourage you to attend these events to support the students as well as provide financial support to the programs.
It is a great investment.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.