As always, it was another well-run and well-attended fair.
I don’t believe anyone attending this year was disappointed with what the fair had to offer.
Each year, the fair board works very hard to add new events and attractions, making fairgoers wonder what to expect the next year.
I can’t imagine the amount of hours it takes in preparation for the fair, let alone the actual amount of time involved to make it run smoothly — all being done with volunteers.
The next time you see a fair board member, thank them for another job well done. “Hats off” to the members of the Mitchell County Fair Board.
•••
What was your favorite part of the fair?
Over the years, I have covered many different areas of the fair and I would have to say any event involving the youth of our county was exciting.
It is great to see them rewarded for their hard work and dedication to whatever area they were showing — from rabbits and pigs to projects in the 4-H building.
In addition to the hard work of the youth participating, there is the hard work of their parents.
Being the parents of a 4-H’er gives you an inside look as to what it takes to have a successful and rewarding experience at the fair.
I would encourage all parents to get their children involved in 4-H. It will truly be a rewarding experience for your child.
I've said it before and I’ll say it again: Every child should have the opportunity to be involved in 4-H, whether it be Clover Kids, a 4-H club or even one of the specialty 4-H clubs in Mitchell County.
There are very few relatively inexpensive programs such as 4-H that have such a great impact on a person’s life.
“To make the best better” — what a concept to teach our children today.
•••
I bet for some the best part of the fair was the grandstand events. You can never go wrong with a combine demolition derby or car demo derby.
How about this year's headliner - Tuff Trucks?
There was plenty of fun and excitement in the grandstands this year!
•••
In addition, there were plenty of outstanding adult displays in the 4-H building and Events Center. It’s always interesting to see all the talent of our Mitchell County residents.
“Hats off” to all of the open class superintendents for another successful open class show.
A special “hats off” to all of the animal contest superintendents (and judges) for their patience in working with the youth of Mitchell County. Your time and effort is truly appreciated.
You helped to make each and every show a wonderful experience for our youth.
•••
Look for this year’s 2019 Souvenir Fair section in the Press-News on Aug. 13. It will have complete coverage of this year’s 4-H and FFA winners at the 2019 Mitchell County Fair. There will also be expanded coverage in the paper as well.
•••
It’s hard to believe school will be starting in just a little over two weeks. Wow. Time to get geared for fall sports. We look forward to another year of sports by all of our Mitchell County teams. Complete pre-season coverage will be coming up in the Aug. 27 issue of the Press-News.
Also, don't forget to enter this year's football contest starting at the end of the month. It has been going on for over 50 years.
