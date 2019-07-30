Another edition of the Mitchell County Fair is here.
Are you ready for all the excitement? Have you got your grandstand tickets purchased? Don’t forget your carnival tickets. Do you have a favorite fair queen candidate? Hungry for some good fair food? I wonder what we’ll find this year.
If you haven’t decided when you want to attend the 148th Mitchell County Fair, be certain to go the fair’s website at www.mitchellcountyfair.org.
Hopefully the weather cooperates and we have no rain and low humidity. Either one, or both, can make it tough for both humans and animals alike.
If the heat gets to be too much, stop in the Events Center, visit the vendors and enjoy the cool air. However, before you do that, stop at the dairy trailer for some free chocolate milk or buy yourself an ice cream treat.
The Mitchell County Press-News staff will be at the fair through the entire five days, snapping photos and gathering all the news from the fair for our special fair edition to run on Aug. 13.
Hope to see many Mitchell County residents at the fair.
Also, don’t forget to thank a fair board member when you see them at the fair this week. They have spent many, many hours in preparation to make this year’s fair the best we have ever seen.
I am pretty certain they would enjoy hearing how much we each appreciate the great job they do in making our fair a great event to attend.
In case you are looking to take a brief break from all of the fair activities, take a short drive over to Riceville for the Wapsi Day Celebration on Saturday.
The big parade is at 11 a.m. One of the highlights is always the free watermelon feed in the afternoon — a remnant of Watermelon Days — held before the creation of Wapsi Days.
It’s an exciting time but also means the summer is coming to an end.
Athletic camps and music camps will soon begin, with school to soon follow.
However, as this week begins to wind down, we still have one more thing to celebrate — Friendship Day. On this day, people spend time with their friends and express their love for them.
Exchange of Friendship Day gifts like flowers (especially pink and yellow roses), cards and wrist bands is a popular tradition of this occasion.
Despite the desire to just send a text, I think the day would be better celebrated by actually calling friends if you are not able to see them in person.
We have lost some of the personal touch in many of our holidays.
Let’s celebrate the day with good friends as we head into the final weeks of the summer.
