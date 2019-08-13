In just a little more than a week, students across North Iowa will be returning to school.
I’ve heard several elementary and middle school kids were looking forward to returning to class to see their friends and teachers.
I’ve also heard there are many teens not looking forward to returning to class.
New teachers are starting their in-service training in their new buildings, with their administrators and co-workers.
Classrooms are clean, floors are polished and carpets are cleaned.
Regardless, I bet there are plenty of parents ready for the exodus back to school to take place.
We are in the final stretch of our daughter getting ready to make the journey to school across the sea in England.
It's hard to believe another chapter in her education is about to begin. Another first and last for us to work through. I'm certain there are others out there getting ready to experience the same emotions.
Good luck empty nesters you can do it.
Speaking of students returning to school, we need to be aware of extra traffic on the streets for children walking and riding their bikes to school.
It’s been a couple of months since they have gone to school and they may have forgotten the correct side of the street to walk or ride.
Pay extra attention as they get used to finding their way to school.
Also, we, as drivers, also need to be aware of stopped school buses.
Remember, it is against the law to pass a stopped school when its lights are flashing.
Let’s have a great school year that is accident free.
***
This Saturday is “Be An Angel” Day.
It is a day about making the world a better place through acts of kindness, care and support.
The idea is to put others before yourself and reach out to help those in need.
If you’re the one benefiting from someone else’s act of kindness, make sure you let them know you appreciate it.
Whatever you decide to do doesn’t have to be anything big.
A simple note or phone call or quick visit to someone at their home or even a stop to see someone in your local nursing home will make a difference.
