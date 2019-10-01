{{featured_button_text}}

I hate to say that but it’s true.

As we head into October, our warm days are going to be getting fewer and fewer.

With those colder days coming, we are going to begin seeing more and more farm equipment out on the roads.

It’s another important time of the year to not only be aware of extra farm equipment on the roads but the additional deer on the roads as well.

No matter how many times we are reminded to slow down and be aware of what’s around us, we still see people in unnecessary accidents.

We are a society of distractions.

Whether we admit it or not, we all need to slow down just a little bit.

I have to admit that I’m not always aware of what’s going on when I’m driving.

Sometimes I believe my car has an “auto pilot” that drives me from work to home and back every day.

Maybe I shouldn’t be admitting that in the newspaper but it’s true.

How many of us find ourselves distracted as we drive? Not because we are on our cellphones but simply distracted by the life in general?

There’s no better time than now to begin to pay less attention to what’s going on inside our car (or our heads) and more attention to what’s going on outside our car.

