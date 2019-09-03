Summer is over.
I guess it is because we celebrated Labor Day.
The rhetorical question we always seem to ask at this time of the year is – “Where did the summer go?” That is actually a great question to ask.
Where did your summer go?
Was it spent on busyness with family and friends? Or, was it spent on just being “busy”?
Within all of our summer busyness, which now turns to a whole new sort of busyness, was any of your time spent being kind to others?
Of course, kindness can take many different forms within each of our lives.
However, the question is the same. Did you show kindness to others?
As I was thinking of what to write in this column this week, I decided to reflect on the slogan I have come to appreciate – “Iowa Nice.”
A few years ago, I tried to explain this concept to an individual. After much discussion, I still don’t believe he understood the concept.
Since the person was not from Iowa, although I am not either, I don’t think, at the time, he had lived in the state long enough to even begin to understand exactly what it meant.
Actually, “Iowa Nice” works really well into this week’s featured holiday – BK2HK or Be Kind to Humankind Week.
The week is a celebration of kindness worldwide. It is a time of reflection and kind thoughts of others to make this world a better place.
Did you spend any time this summer making the world a better place?
You have free articles remaining.
We tend to just focus on our world, not the greater world outside our home, community or even state.
I saw an example of this when I traveled to Africa.
Though it may be a little extreme, the point is the same.
A pastor friend of mine felt the need to begin feeding the many orphans and hungry children in his community.
He told me it was hard for him to eat when he would receive phone calls from families asking him for money for food or simply just food.
Seeing the need to make a difference in his world, he has started to feed the children – one dollar, one child at a time.
Like I said, that is a little extreme, BUT – in what small way, or maybe big way, can you be kind to humankind this coming week? How about making it a point to show kindness even more often.
Looking around our world today we see so many unkind words spoken, especially on Facebook and Twitter.
For some, the act of kindness may be the action of what they post on the Facebook page, not even a spoken word.
Unfortunately, these words will only reach a small number of people and even a smaller number will even take the words to heart.
Despite those odds, will you be the one who will take the time and show some kindness at humankind?
Will you be the example of "Iowa Nice" when coming in contact with someone in your town, school or even your state if you don't live in Iowa.
"There's always room for more " ____ Nice."
I know I am going to give it a try.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.