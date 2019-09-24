What a great weekend it was in Osage with Autumn Artistry.
This event always draws lots of people, to Osage, who are looking for great bargains and fun holiday decorations.
With vendors throughout the downtown as well as the fairgrounds, along with activities at the public library, it was a "fall festival."
The Osage Chamber of Commerce Board members and their Executive Director - Kati Henry - did an excellent job of organizing and executing the event.
It is great to see the creativity of people in all the handmade items available for purchase during the event.
There are also parish fall festivals coming up in several area communities.
These events bring a community of people together to celebrate the fall harvest and the blessing of this time of the year.
Being a farming community, we know the importance of appreciating the land we are given to be good stewards.
Also, this past weekend was the Cedar River Rendezvous at the Milton R. Owen Nature Center.
This has become another fine fall activity here in Mitchell County.
The Conservation Board staff does a great job of getting a wide-variety of activities and events planned for the whole weekend.
You have free articles remaining.
Friday was a day for our area youngsters to attend.
I believe it's so very important to get our children involved with nature, especially exposing them to how their forefathers truly lived off the land.
Saturday's events were geared for the whole family - answering the question, "What is there to do around here?"
Don't forget to throw in some high school football into the mix. All three of our county schools have either celebrated or will be celebrating their homecomings in the next couple of weeks.
***
This week's holiday includes Innergize Day today, Tuesday, Sept. 24.
Inergize Day is a day set aside for anyone who has said, "I don't have time to do the personal things I want to do for myself."
This is the day to set time aside for yourself to do something you want to do. What will that be? Will it be just one thing or several things?
Everyone needs to look for those opportunities. No, I'm not saying you need to get into a plane and fly somewhere.
However, I am saying, take the time to do something for yourself that provides you that innergy you need to get through whatever you may be experiencing.
No matter how much or little time that is, taking the time for yourself may be what you need - give it a chance.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.