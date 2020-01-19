Editor's column: Hey there, we're doing well. How about you?

Yes, our office in Osage is closing at the end of the month. We're centralizing our administrative functions at our Mason City office. The Osage office rarely had anyone in it and that's a big disservice to anyone who kept trying to drop off a classified ad or pay their subscription bill and found the door locked. Now, you can do all of that either online at GlobeGazette.com or by calling our Mason City office at 641-421-0500. And anyone looking to send information they want in the Press News can send it to editor@mcpress.com.

Yes, we are hiring to replace Jim. But that's not an easy task as I am picky. I'm looking for someone who will be as invested in Mitchell County as Jim was, whether they live in the area or not. I am confident that the right person will come along, but it may take a little time. If you know someone who'd be perfect, let me know.

Finally, with no office in town and no permanent editor, it may seem like it will be hard to find someone who cares about Osage and is willing to listen to your ideas.