Editor's column: Hey there, we're doing well. How about you?

Hello there!
Since Regional Editor Jim Cross' departure on Nov. 29, I have taken on -- temporarily -- his role in addition to my regular duties as the editor of the Globe Gazette in Mason City.
I'll admit right up front - I've only been in Iowa since last March and I haven't spent much time in Mitchell County.
But I also have some allies in my attempts to keep finger on Mitchell County's pulse, and they are powerful allies, indeed.
Steven Thompson continues to be a frequent contributor and he is well versed in covering what matters to you. Mary Pieper is another regular contributor and has several years' knowledge of the news of Mitchell County. Tina Redfern is still your advertising/marketing representative for the Press News. Need a new marketing plan? Social media strategy? Want to grow your customer base? She can guide you to successful growth.
And then there are Kara Naig, Kathie Blake and Mary Klaes. They know everyone and everything happening in the county, and I am so grateful to them for their continued counsel -- and most importantly, the stories and photos they are providing.
You have free articles remaining.
These women are also straight shooters and they were quick to let me know that there are questions circulating about the Press News.
So, let me answer them for you.
Yes, our office in Osage is closing at the end of the month. We're centralizing our administrative functions at our Mason City office. The Osage office rarely had anyone in it and that's a big disservice to anyone who kept trying to drop off a classified ad or pay their subscription bill and found the door locked. Now, you can do all of that either online at GlobeGazette.com or by calling our Mason City office at 641-421-0500. And anyone looking to send information they want in the Press News can send it to editor@mcpress.com.
Yes, we are hiring to replace Jim. But that's not an easy task as I am picky. I'm looking for someone who will be as invested in Mitchell County as Jim was, whether they live in the area or not. I am confident that the right person will come along, but it may take a little time. If you know someone who'd be perfect, let me know.
Finally, with no office in town and no permanent editor, it may seem like it will be hard to find someone who cares about Osage and is willing to listen to your ideas.
Actually, that's an easy concern to answer: that's my job. You can call me anytime at 641-421-0564 or email me at Jaci.Smith@GlobeGazette.com. Whether you didn't get your paper or you want to advertise or you want to let me know about an upcoming event you think we should cover, I'm here to listen.
I look forward to getting to know you.