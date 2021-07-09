County's 2nd Amendment resolution sends a horrible message: Letter

At the June 29, 2021, meeting of the Board of Supervisors, Resolution #1099-21 Declaring Mitchell County to Be a Second Amendment Supportive County was passed by a vote of 4 to 1. I object to this resolution.
I have no problems with hunters having guns. I know people who count on meat from hunting to feed their families. I know people who just enjoy hunting. I have no problem with trap shooting. Sharkey Penney was my mother’s cousin, and his shooting skill was recognized in the trap shooting community.
But, I have had many personal experiences with guns in a community where people frequently exercised their 2nd Amendment rights. I have stared down the barrel of a gun when my domestic partner was drunk and angry with me and threatened to kill me before turning the gun on himself and pulling the trigger. By the way, he did not die.
I have had a gunshot come through the wall of my house when two armed groups of people had a dispute in front of my home, shooting at each other, missing their intended target, and a shotgun blast came through the bedroom wall terrorizing my young son as he was showered with plaster and woodchips.
I do support common sense gun laws, like universal background checks, bans on assault weapons and high capacity magazines, and laws that would keep guns out of the hands of people who are not mentally stable and shouldn’t have them. Passing a resolution like this shuts down the discussion of common-sense gun laws. This resolution sends the wrong message to people who have had experiences like mine. It sends a message we will not be protected—the assaulter or killer is.
Who wrote this resolution? My research suggests it come from the National Rifle Association and has been spread all around the country. Did you have an overwhelming demand by your constituents to vote for it, or were they blindsided like I was when I heard about this after the fact?
Some may call this a toothless resolution, but it sends a horrible message to domestic violence victims. I say shame on you for wasting your time on a resolution that does nothing to deal with the real issues facing residents of this county—like improving infrastructure, expanding our affordable housing supply, cleaning up our degraded rivers and streams, making our communities safer. The only thing it does is let victims of domestic violence know you care more for the rights of an abuser to have their guns than you care about the abused.
Penney Morse
Osage