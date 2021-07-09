County's 2nd Amendment resolution sends a horrible message: Letter

At the June 29, 2021, meeting of the Board of Supervisors, Resolution #1099-21 Declaring Mitchell County to Be a Second Amendment Supportive County was passed by a vote of 4 to 1. I object to this resolution.

I have no problems with hunters having guns. I know people who count on meat from hunting to feed their families. I know people who just enjoy hunting. I have no problem with trap shooting. Sharkey Penney was my mother’s cousin, and his shooting skill was recognized in the trap shooting community.

But, I have had many personal experiences with guns in a community where people frequently exercised their 2nd Amendment rights. I have stared down the barrel of a gun when my domestic partner was drunk and angry with me and threatened to kill me before turning the gun on himself and pulling the trigger. By the way, he did not die.

I have had a gunshot come through the wall of my house when two armed groups of people had a dispute in front of my home, shooting at each other, missing their intended target, and a shotgun blast came through the bedroom wall terrorizing my young son as he was showered with plaster and woodchips.