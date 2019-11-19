Holiday gifts giving has come early for Mitchell County Conservation Board.
I have been busy writing grants for an Interpretive Design Plan for the Milton R. Owen Nature Center.
We are fortunate to have an easily accessible building and educational artifacts, but it’s time for the Nature Center to meet its educational potential.
Through fundraisers like the Cedar River Rendezvous Raffle, generous donations from members of the Environmental Education Foundation and incredible support from local grants, that potential is becoming a reality.
Mitchell County Conservation, in conjunction with the Environmental Education Foundation, has been graciously awarded over $8,500 in local grant support for the initial phase of the redesign project.
The company chosen to create the plan, and eventual displays for the nature center is Split Rock Studio out of St. Paul, Minnesota. This company was chosen for their award-winning design quality, willingness to work within our space and budget and their reputation for being easy to work with.
The design plan is like a roadmap for what the Nature Center will look like-from color schemes and lighting plans, to interactive, educational displays telling the story of our unique natural resources in Mitchell County. This “roadmap” will be key for future fundraising and grants.
This dream of a nature center filled with museum-quality displays has now become much more of a reality thanks to local support from two major grant programs – Shop On State and the Foundation for the Enhancement of Mitchell County. Shop on State generously awarded the Mitchell County Environmental Education Foundation $1,500 towards the interpretive design plan. This grant is made possible through local donations to Shop On State and the patrons and volunteer staff that sustain it.
In Mitchell County, we are fortunate to have a granting organization like the Foundation for the Enhancement of Mitchell County. It is truly amazing to see the incredible projects made possible through this organization, including our own. FEMC generously awarded the Environmental Education Foundation $7,000 towards the Interpretive Design Plan for the Milton R. Owen Nature Center.
With these grants and other fundraising dollars, we are currently at $23,500 of our $28,000 goal. I and the Mitchell County Environmental Education foundation will continue to pursue grants and other funding sources to complete the total needed.
If you would like to help us reach our goal, consider becoming a member of the Mitchell County Environmental Education Foundation today.
For more information on membership, nature center design progress, and upcoming programs, please give us a call at 641-732-5024 or visit us on Facebook.
