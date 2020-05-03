COMMENTARY: I'm running for Mitchell County Board

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

My name is Jim Wherry, and I’m running for District 2 Mitchell County Supervisor.

I am a lifelong resident of Mitchell County. I have been employed for 45 years with the Mitchell County Secondary Road Department; the first 28 years in maintenance and the last 17 years as assistant to the engineer. In the position of assistant to the engineer, I have managed nearly all DOT funded construction projects for the county. I have also worked with close to 80% of our farmers regarding local maintenance and construction.

I am a member of Our Saviors Lutheran Church in Osage and have served on many of the church committees and boards. I served as president of the congregation in 2008, and am currently on the technology committee. We oversee the computers, network, sound system, and television ministry that is broadcast every week. I am also vice-president of the Mitchell County Concert Association.

The experience I have gained over the years through work, church, and other community involvement have taught me to multitask and solve problems. It has taught me to work with individuals from all walks of life. I am a progressive and positive individual.

There are a number of reasons why I chose to run for county supervisor.