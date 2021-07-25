Column: Let’s talk Mitchell County

At a recent meeting, the Mitchell County Board of Supervisors approved a proposal put before us by the City of St. Ansgar and a developer regarding the construction of a subdivision in the corporate boundaries of St. Ansgar.
The name of this proposed development is “Rock Ridge.”
This commentary is not intended to explain all aspects of that project. My intent is to clarify some terms that were used during our meeting that relate to property taxes.
The term “abatement” was used a number of times. This is not an “abatement” project. This is a “rebate” project.
Property tax abatement is the process when a percentage of property taxes are forgiven for a specified number of years. Property tax rebate is when the owner pays property tax on the property, then the County Auditor (or City Clerk) returns (rebates) a percentage of those dollars either to the owner or a developer.
“Abatement” and “rebate” are part of Iowa Code and used extensively by the State of Iowa, counties, and cities to stimulate new construction.
In regards to Rock Ridge, property tax on the ground (dirt) will continue to be collected by all taxing entities as current. The rebate part of this project only applies to the new buildings constructed.
As new buildings are completed, the owner pays their normal property tax, then the Auditor will rebate 60% of that tax to the developer and 40% to a “Low to Moderate Income (LMI)” fund.
The 60% is specified to be used for construction of roads, water, and sewer with-in the development. The 40% will be used in the future construction of LMI housing. This LMI housing can be used for construction in the subdivision or in other areas.
Again, all of this is Iowa Code and was created by the state to stimulate construction.
Mitchell County is not inventing something new that has never been tested or implemented. The positives to this project are: 1. Property Tax (value) on the dirt will increase when a new building is built. 2. After 15 years the rebate is discontinued and tax is collected based on the value of the dirt and building.
Also, the 15 year rebate timeline is not based on the completion of each house. The 15 year rebate is based on start of the development. A house built 14 years from now will only be entitled to be rebated for one year.
There is obviously a need for housing in Mitchell County. The number of “For Sale” signs in front of existing homes is very few.
Construction of new housing opens the doors for new people to move to this county by either purchasing one of these new homes, or purchasing an existing home from an individual that is building a new home.
The Board of Supervisors approved this project because of the positive effects it will have to Mitchell County, and because it is a “rebate” project.
It is difficult to convey all aspects of a project in an article. Feel free to contact me if you have questions. My contact information is shown on the Mitchell County Court House website, or you can call the Auditors office and they will be happy to give you ways to contact me.
Thank you.
Jim Wherry is a Mitchell County Supervisor in District 2. He can be reached by calling 641-832-3942 ext. 124 or by email at jwherry@mitchellcoia.us