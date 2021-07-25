Column: Let’s talk Mitchell County

As new buildings are completed, the owner pays their normal property tax, then the Auditor will rebate 60% of that tax to the developer and 40% to a “Low to Moderate Income (LMI)” fund.

The 60% is specified to be used for construction of roads, water, and sewer with-in the development. The 40% will be used in the future construction of LMI housing. This LMI housing can be used for construction in the subdivision or in other areas.

Again, all of this is Iowa Code and was created by the state to stimulate construction.

Mitchell County is not inventing something new that has never been tested or implemented. The positives to this project are: 1. Property Tax (value) on the dirt will increase when a new building is built. 2. After 15 years the rebate is discontinued and tax is collected based on the value of the dirt and building.

Also, the 15 year rebate timeline is not based on the completion of each house. The 15 year rebate is based on start of the development. A house built 14 years from now will only be entitled to be rebated for one year.

There is obviously a need for housing in Mitchell County. The number of “For Sale” signs in front of existing homes is very few.