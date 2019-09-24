I don’t know about you but, I struggle in my faith when my life gets chaotic. I’m not talking about some wild sin or even a deep depression but, rather, my lack of awareness of the Spirit of God and my lack of dependence on Him.
As a pastor, student, (still working on my Master’s degree) husband and part-time barista (I love coffee and conversations) my life can get chaotic at times. Recently, I hit my stress level and was about to break. I was losing my train of thought, forgetting important details because I had to remember other important details. Too many things going on all at the same time. I felt like a clown juggling fire engulfed bowling balls, at any moment, I am going to drop one and everything will catch on fire.
Just as I was about to scream out, “I quit,” my wife gently placed her hand on my leg and prayed. Yes, I was annoyed, didn’t she realize how busy I am? Honestly, I was thinking to myself, “Hurry up, I have to get back to work.” But in the short prayer, I began to feel a calm come over me, my mind began to clear and a path forward began to appear. Why did I not think of this earlier, I mean I am a pastor.
Paul, writing to the church in Rome, reminded them of what I needed to be reminded of, “For the kingdom of God is not a matter of eating and drinking but of righteousness and peace and joy in the Holy Spirit.” Our peace is found in the presence of the Holy Spirit, not in our work, ministry or even family but in the Spirit of God.
In Genesis 1, we see the Spirit of God taking the chaos and turning it into order, in Exodus we are told the Spirit (wind) parted the Red sea to rescue the Hebrew slaves from the Egyptian army. It is the Spirit who takes our chaos and brings order to it and it is the Spirit that rescues us from the encroaching outside pressures of life.
I encourage you, when you feel overwhelmed, stop what you are doing and breath, close your eyes and simply say, “Come Holy Spirit, order my chaos, provide a way forward, rescue me from the pressures.” Remember, it is not by might nor by power but by the Spirit says, the Lord. What ever your chaos and chariots are the Spirit of God desires to bring order and to create a path of escape for you.
Your sanity depends on you depending on the Spirit of God.
