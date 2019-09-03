Mitchell County Regional Health Center is preparing for a Celebration - and we want you to join us.
From 5 – 9 p.m., on Wednesday, Oct. 2, we are hosting a come-and-go open house featuring tours of our recently completed construction project additions and renovations.
I encourage you to allow our team to show you around our beautiful new campus and then visit with members of both our Foundation Board, Auxiliary Board and our Board of Trustees in our main lobby while you enjoy refreshments.
You have free articles remaining.
You may be new to our community and to our health center, or you may have been coming to us since you were born here – either way, we are sure we can share information about our services, our campus or our community impact with you that you may not have previously known.
Save the date, write it on your calendar and come celebrate with us from 5-9 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 2.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.