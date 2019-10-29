October is an important month for Lutherans.
We celebrate the Lutheran Reformation on October 31, the date Martin Luther posted 95 Theses on the door of the Wittenberg Church in Germany in 1517.
These theses were statements Luther believed the church needed to debate. He had found discrepancies between what the church was teaching and what the Bible said.
Lutherans consider that action to be the starting point in the process that led to the founding of the Lutheran Church (by the way, Luther did not want our denomination to bear his name, but his followers did anyway.) Not just Lutherans, but also many Protestants observe Reformation Day.
We remember the Reformation as a time when the clear Gospel was rediscovered: that salvation comes about, not because of our works, but because of God’s grace in Jesus Christ, received by faith.
But the Reformation was also about rediscovering the Book where the Gospel was proclaimed. Martin Luther and other reformers were interested in getting the Word of God, the Bible, into the hands of the people so that they could read it for themselves.
Did you realize that it was once illegal to translate the Bible into other languages? Despite this, Luther translated the Bible into German so that the common people could read God’s Word. (So did other reformers, into other languages).
Why? Because he wanted people to know the truth. The truth is that God loves the world He created. He sent His Son Jesus to save sinners (and that’s all of us) by dying on the cross for us. Now, whoever believes in Jesus and is baptized is forgiven and saved. That’s the truth.
The Bible is “inspired”, “breathed out by God” (2 Timothy 3:16). God speaks to you as you read it. It gives you strength – especially in difficult times. Martin Niemoeller was a German pastor who opposed Hitler during World War II and thus spent much of the war in German prison camps. They took from him everything except his Bible.
After his release, Niemoeller gave this testimony about the Bible: "What did this Book mean to me during the long and weary years of solitary confinement and then for the last four years at Dauchau? The word of God was simply everything to me, comfort and strength, guidance and hope, master of my days and companion of my nights, the bread that kept me from starvation and the water of life that refreshed my soul."
Sir Francis Bacon said, "Some books are to be tasted, others are to be swallowed, and some few are to be chewed and digested." The Bible is to be chewed and digested on a daily basis.
I hope you will get your Bible down from the shelf and read it. Jesus will speak to you. Jesus will bless you. Happy Reformation Day!
