Can we connect the dots?: Letter

Interesting article in the Globe Gazette. The Mason City School District may have to raise property taxes from $14.27 to $16.99 or a 19% increase! Why? The district's special education students increased by 30 while total enrollment decreased by 130 students.

Mitchell County continues to have one of the lowest unemployment rates in Iowa. Used houses continue to sell for a premium, indicating a severe housing shortage. Mitchell County needs scores of additional new houses if Mitchell County is to grow in population. When populations grow, the number of students in our public schools grow. Each new student represents an additional $7,100 in State aid to the district.

If school property taxes on my residents in the St. Ansgar District increased by that same 19%, my property taxes would rise by $217 a year. If the school property taxes on my 10 acres in the Osage School District would rise by 19%, those taxes would go up by $33.

Remember when a couple of outspoken individuals explained your property taxes would substantially decrease if the county did not utilize Tax Increment Financing (TIF)?

Remember how these same individuals explained using TIF on housing only benefitted a few?