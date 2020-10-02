Bloomingdale supports local firefighters: Letter

I would like to take this opportunity to share my experiences with Rep. Jane Bloomindale while I was serving as the president of the Iowa Firefighters Association.

For those of you who are not aware, the IFA is an organization comprised of over 14,000 firefighters from all across Iowa. The membership is comprised largely of volunteer firefighters who stand ready 24/7 to protect your life and property.

Two bills were championed by Rep. Bloomingdale last session. The first being an increase in the firefighter Iowa income tax credit from $100 to $200. While this does not seem like a lot, we must remember that the volunteer firefighters are generally serving for no pay. This includes responding to fire calls at all times of the day and night, training to remain safe and proficient on the fire ground and serving the towns that they live in with community service projects.

The second bill that was sponsored by Rep. Bloomingdale was an attempt to create a Length of Service Awards Program. This bill would implement a plan administered by a third party that would allow volunteer firefighters in the state to contribute to a retirement fund that would be paid out at the end of their service to the department. This bill would be an important tool for recruiting new volunteers.