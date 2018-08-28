DES MOINES | Governor Kim Reynolds recently announced the appointment of Rep. Jane Bloomingdale (R-Northwood) to the Connecting Rural Iowa Task Force as part of the Empower Rural Iowa Initiative.
The Empower Rural Iowa Initiative was established in July by an executive order issued by Governor Kim Reynolds which seeks to find concrete solutions to the unique challenges and opportunities that exist in rural Iowa. The Initiative creates three task forces, each with a specific area, which are tasked with identifying policy changes and developing recommendations for the Legislature. Those task forces include:
• Investing in Rural Iowa, focused on improving access to quality housing in rural Iowa
• Growing Rural Iowa, focused on identifying ways to encourage leadership development and strategic development in rural communities
• Connecting Rural Iowa, focused on expanding broadband connectivity in rural Iowa
The task forces will begin their work with three “Ideas Summits” that will be held in September. For more information, visit www.iowa.gov/rural.
