Over the last several weeks, I have been busy working on planning Autumn Artistry.
Besides coordinating places for over 100 vendors, placing advertisements, updating social channels and everything else that goes into the planning for this event, we also work on our town’s appearance.
We hang corn stalks and update our planter boxes on Main Street to enhance that “fall feeling.” With this event, we’re going to be utilizing several parking lots and side streets for vendors to set up on. We anticipate thousands of shoppers to be in our downtown area during Autumn Artistry and Socktoberfest – we want to make a great impression.
This year during Autumn Artistry, we also have several other events taking place. It’s Homecoming weekend, the Cedar River Rendezvous & Outdoor Days are taking place, Distinguished Alumni, Athletic Hall of Fame, etc. – there’s going to be a LOT of people in Osage that weekend.
I’m sending out a plea to property owners – commercial and residential – to do an extra walk around your properties to see if there’s anything that can be cleaned up – weeds, trash, etc. Maybe touch up some paint? Moss growing on sidewalk (especially south side of Main Street)? We really want to make an effort to have our community looks its best.
A couple of reminders from the City of Osage: it is the responsibility of property owners to address weeds growing along the sides of their buildings. The City will take care of the trees in the boulevard on Main Street.
Road / Parking lot closures: The parking lots adjacent to Renee’s Loving Care and Art’s Shoes will both be closing at 5 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 20. Home Trust & Savings Bank’s parking lot will close at 5:30 p.m. All cars will need to be out of the parking lots so we can set up for Saturday’s event.
South and North 6th Street (to each alleyway) will be closed during the event.
We will have diagonal parking along South State Street adjacent to the courthouse.
Thank you for your efforts in helping to make this a fun, safe weekend in the beautiful City of Maples.
