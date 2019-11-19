We’ve got a lot of activities planned this year to make our holiday season one to remember! Right now, when you shop with participating member businesses you can register in the Great Holiday Giveaway, made possible by our members CUSB Bank, First Citizens Bank and Home Trust & Savings Bank. 30 lucky winners will each win $50 in Osage Chamber bucks. Registration is open now through December 8th and winners will be drawn on December 11th. During this time, you can also participate in the Holly Jolly Scavenger Hunt for a chance to win an extra $100 in Osage Chamber bucks!
November 30th is a big day for Osage businesses – It’s Small Business Saturday – a national holiday to celebrate shopping at small local businesses. Stop by our office at 704 Main between 8 a.m. and noon for some freebies and holiday treats. Bring the kids by between 10 and noon for photos with Santa – sponsored by CIA Insurance. Kids can stop in to Create November 30th through December 5th to decorate their own ornament (for free) – which will be hung on our tree in front of City Hall before the tree lighting on December 6th!
Friday, December 6th is Magic On Main – we’ll have carriage rides from 3:30-6:30 at City Hall sponsored by Osage Floral & Gifts and Fox River; photos with Santa sponsored by Shelter Insurance, at Shelter Insurance from 5-7 p.m. and our annual tree lighting also at the new location in front of City Hall. In front of City Hall is also a mailbox which will be available for letters to Santa! Letterhead is available at our office and City Hall. Be sure to include a return address – Santa loves responding to his letters!
This year we are also excited for the activities included in the new month-long event, Decemberfest – and we’re looking forward to seeing lots of participation in the OMU holiday lights contest, lighted holiday parade, and more. We’re glad to see other organizations providing activities and events to encourage people to come to Osage, or community members to stay in Osage – during the month of December. For more information on what’s going on during Decemberfest, visit the Facebook page Osage Decemberfest.
One final note – please try to shop small and locally whenever possible this holiday season. Remember, big box companies don’t help with local fundraisers; they don’t make donations to a loved one’s benefit dinner; they don’t help improve the quality of our local infrastructure. Small, locally-owned businesses DO – and we’re all better off when we support them. Part of why Osage continues to grow is due to our vibrant Main Street. One way you can help – purchase Chamber bucks as gifts! Shoppers can spend them at over 120 of our member businesses – and it keeps the dollars in our local economy.
