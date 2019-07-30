Your view of God will determine your view of the world and your view of yourself. As a pastor I often hear people talk about how great God is when times are good and how small God is when troubles and hard times come. We allow the atmosphere around us to skew the power of God. We allow our circumstances to shape the image of God rather than allow God to shape our circumstance. Paul writing to the church in Ephesus wrote, “Now to Him who is able to do far more abundantly than all that we ask or even think, according to the power at work within us,” Do you honestly believe what Paul is teaching? Do you really believe that God is able to do far more than you are asking for and even thinking? If so, why are you asking for so little?
The God who stood with three men in a fiery furnace is the same God who stands with you amid cancer, heartache and death. The same God who parted the waters to allow His people freedom from Egypt is the same God who desire to free your child from addiction. The same God who called Peter out on the waters, is the same God who is calling you to expand your vision of the possible and to take that step. We serve a God who the Psalmist describes as the God who breathed the stars into existence. What limits us is not God but our vision of God.
God has a purpose for your life and a mission for you to accomplish. His purpose and mission for our lives will always be bigger than we can grasp or accomplish in our own strength. We should not fear that reality but embrace it. God has always used the small, seemingly insignificant to reshape the future. He used a timid Gideon who was the least of the smallest tribe of Israel to defend God’s people against their enemies. He used a stuttering, murderer to rescue His people from Egypt and He used a Jewish terrorist who was persecuting the Church to bring the Gospel of peace to the nations. He desires to use you to accomplish great things. He desires to use you to cause the world to see Him and His power.
You are not too small, you are not too weak, you are not too insignificant. No, your vision of Him is just too limited. Believe bigger. Be bigger. Hope for bigger. Do bigger. You serve a big God and no obstacle is too much for Him. Believe bigger for your sons and daughters. Do bigger and go for that dream you have always had. Be the influence in your church that brings about a bigger vision and a bigger hope.
Remember God is bigger. “Now to Him who is able to do fare more abundantly than all that we ask or even think, according to the power at work within us,” Take that step, the fruit always grows at the end of the branches.
