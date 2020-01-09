Barbara Francis: Here's why I voted for five supervisors

I voted for five county supervisors and understand why the majority did.
I agree with my fellow Supervisor Stan Walk that more ideas will be presented, but disagree and believe the work load would most definitely be reduced. Yes, certain areas have to be known by all, but dividing up the boards and committees we serve on, attend and prepare for would save a lot of time. With less time involved, salaries could be reduced.
We are allowed by law to lower our own salaries. I would not recommend a full 40%, but I could see possibly 25%. That would enable some to hold another position if they so desire or for the retired to have some leisure time. This would especially happen if the more time-consuming boards are divided more evenly. Keep in mind, you would still be entitled to some of the best benefits offered in our county.
If the voters decide they would be more comfortable going back to three supervisors in six years, that should be ample time to figure it out. Frankly I think it depends on getting the right mix. A supervisor should be able to work well with others, compromise without compromising their beliefs. Hopefully that makes sense to you.
While I have your ear, ironically while I finally feel like I’m contributing and doing some good for Mitchell County, I want to let it be known that I will not be running again. I know most would leave the public guessing, but similar to just some of my reasons for running were to give back, stand up, and make our county an even better place to live, I also want to give others the chance to start campaigning for these same reasons.
My reason for leaving? I have seven grandchildren, all in Chicago, and I feel like I’m missing out on a whole lot of their lives. If they lived close, this would be a different story. Also, if you know me at all, you know I will still be giving my all to ALL for my year left.
By the way, if I counted correctly, out of 99 counties, 40, counting us, have five supervisors. I heard of one going back to three, but several are considering going to five.
Barbara Francis serves as a supervisor on the Mitchell County Board.