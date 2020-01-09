Barbara Francis: Here's why I voted for five supervisors

I voted for five county supervisors and understand why the majority did.

I agree with my fellow Supervisor Stan Walk that more ideas will be presented, but disagree and believe the work load would most definitely be reduced. Yes, certain areas have to be known by all, but dividing up the boards and committees we serve on, attend and prepare for would save a lot of time. With less time involved, salaries could be reduced.

We are allowed by law to lower our own salaries. I would not recommend a full 40%, but I could see possibly 25%. That would enable some to hold another position if they so desire or for the retired to have some leisure time. This would especially happen if the more time-consuming boards are divided more evenly. Keep in mind, you would still be entitled to some of the best benefits offered in our county.

If the voters decide they would be more comfortable going back to three supervisors in six years, that should be ample time to figure it out. Frankly I think it depends on getting the right mix. A supervisor should be able to work well with others, compromise without compromising their beliefs. Hopefully that makes sense to you.