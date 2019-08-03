Apparently it’s not just people who get fed up with the humdrum when gallant and exciting lives are a real possibility.
I’ve been told on good authority a boy camel was talking to his dad about this very thing. The conversation my source overheard went like this:
SON: Dad, these two big humps on our backs, what are they for?
DAD: Well, there’s not a lot of food in the vast deserts we travel in, so we’re able to store up a lot of food in these humps of ours. It’s in the form of fat, you see,
SON: That’s marvelous. So what about these eyelashes. They’re so heavy and thick. What’s that all about?
DAD: Yes, they are, aren’t they? Well, in the desert we get these incredibly strong winds, and half the desert seems to be flying through the air. And the speed of that flying sand is dangerous. Others aren’t as well-equipped as we are. We just shut these big heavy lids and clamp down these magnificent eyelashes, and-bingo!- we’re safe.
SON: Can you beat that! Then these feet of ours. It seems like we have a double-helping, all sponge and spread. What are these for?
DAD: Deserts are incredibly dangerous places. It isn’t hard for men and animals, like horses and cattle, to get swallowed up in that sand. Not us; we have these big feet so we won’t go under and suffocate.
SON: Well, we’re something else, aren’t we, Pop? Just one more question—with all this equipment, what are we doing in the San Diego Zoo?
So my question to each of you….how are you using the gifts God has given you in your community and our world?
Each of us have been given gifts to bless the people we meet and live the life God has intended for us. In every community I have lived, I have known people who used their gifts to better the community and people’s lives.
I am thankful for people who are in ministry in their ordinary lives and use their gifts. I pray I will find a way to use my gifts God has given me in this community.
I pray you are using your gifts in some way in the community and world.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.