November is a time where we show gratitude for the many blessings we all have. It can be a time where we slow down and get a breath in before the holidays. Well, we have not slowed down at all, in fact it has been an amazing couple of weeks. We have had so many GREAT THINGS happening in our district and our students and staff are to be commended for their dedication to excellence. While it is always a great day to be a Green Devil we seem to be saying it a lot lately.
• First off a huge thank you to our community as none of this happens on its own! Thank you to the voters for passing the PPEL which will be in effect until 2031! Also, congratulations to school board members who were re-elected to 4-year terms. We will continue to work together to make sure our students get the best opportunities that the district can afford.
• A huge thank you to all who came out the ribbon cutting and open house for the new additions and remodels. It was an awesome celebration and we are pleased to be using most of the new spaces. The last part of the east addition is within a few weeks of using the new HS gym.
• A huge congratulations and thank you to Coach Chris Kyhl and our ESports team, in only its 2nd year, as they made it to the STATE Tournament and finished as runner-up to Davenport Central. So proud of these students with several getting offered college scholarships.
• Our Football team under the direction of Coach Matt Finn made the State Playoffs for the second year in a row with many district honors. Thanks for an exciting fall!
• Both girls and boys cross country teams had runners at the state meet Thank you Coach Mostek and Coach Meier.
• Thank you to all involved with our outstanding musical production of Beauty and the Beast, it was one for all ages! The cast, crew, and band were top-notch and the amount of time and effort put into practicing were evident in the final product! THANK YOU to Laurie Hoeppner, Lisa Garrelts and Jeff Kirkpatrick for leading our music and theater students and to everyone who helped! A shout out to Sculptures and Leabrian's Hairstyling
You have free articles remaining.
• Congratulations and thank you to Coach Byran Tabbert and the girls’ volleyball team for an awesome season and its 4th straight State appearance! What an amazing season and as I write this will be playing in the semi-finals later today!
• We had excellent attendance at parent teacher conferences and know we are a team! We continue to work together with parents to help each child learn.
• THANK YOU to all the businesses who donated for the charter busses: Street Chiropractic, Osage Dental Arts, Heard Insurance, Home Trust & Savings, CUSB,
1st Citizens, Adams Plumbing, Kenny's Service
It is often said that it takes a village and we are blessed to have outstanding students, staff, families, and community! We have an outstanding one! THANK YOU to our community for your support! Here is to a holiday with your family for Thanksgiving and more wonderful times ahead!
#ourfutureisgreen
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.