Are you hungry? If I were talking about physical hunger, you would be able to answer that question in an instant. However, I’m not talking about physical hunger. I’m talking about being hungry for more of God. The book of Psalms tells us that God “satisfies the thirsty and fills the hungry with good things. (Ps. 107:9) But in order to be filled, we must first meet one important requirement: we must be hungry.
When we first give our lives to the Lord, we experience a burning hunger to better know our newly discovered Savior. In the beginning, we may spend a great deal of time feeding our souls in His Word and fueling this newly found love that we have for Jesus. However, as time goes by, our relationship with God can cool, much as our passion for any relationship can. We may let the busyness and cares of this life distract us, and as a result, our focus and passions can easily get redirected, or even misdirected, and our relationship with our Savior suffers.
This unfortunate situation can happen to all of us if we aren’t careful. As our hearts and minds begin to get filled with the busyness of life instead of Jesus, it won’t be long before we lose our hunger for Him. The main problem with this is, things other than God will ultimately and always leave us unsatisfied.
God created us to be in fellowship with Him. That’s why when we aren’t in close communion with Him, we inevitably feel that we are lacking something-because we are! We can try to satisfy our need for God with things in this world, but only He can truly satisfy our hearts.
If you find yourself with a loss of passion for the things of God, begin by asking yourself what happened to your appetite for Him. What have you filled your life with instead of God? If you aren’t hungry for the Lord, ask Him to both show and help you clear out the “junk food” that you’ve been filling up on-and then be sure to do your part in pursuing Him. When you choose to satisfy your appetite for God with Him and Him alone, you will indeed “taste and see that the Lord is good!” (Ps. 34:8)
