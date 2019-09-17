“All I need is God.”
Have you ever heard that statement before? I have.
Often it’s said with the best intentions attempting to communicate a person’s faith. It’s true that for salvation all that’s needed is trust in Jesus, but this often isn’t the point the person is making. Generally it means someone has faced a hardship in a relationship. They’ve been broken up with, divorced, or have been deeply hurt by someone else.
I also hear people say this when it comes to involvement in church.
For those who don’t want to attend or be involved in church, this statement means a person only needs God and not the influence of other people and the fellowship church provides.
The big problem with this idea is God would disagree.
You have free articles remaining.
That might sound shocking or heretical to some, but the truth is God’s Word, the Bible, makes it clear God created us to be in relationship with Him and others.
In Genesis 2, we see God make an important statement proving this point. God had just created everything from matter and space, to fish and birds, to animals and bugs, and God’s final act of creation was humanity. It was just God and Adam. Adam knew God, loved God, and was in a relationship with God. God spoke to Adam and gave him responsibilities in taking care of the garden. And it’s in that garden, in the midst of God’s perfect creation, at a time before sin entered the world, that God made this profound statement. In Genesis 2:18, God said “It is not good for man to be alone. I will make a helper suitable for him.”
Even though Adam was in a relationship with God, God said it wasn’t good for Adam to be alone. God’s point is clear, He has designed us and desires for us to be in relationship with Him AND with others.
If that was the case when the world was perfect, it makes sense that this truth is all the more real for each of us today. In the New Testament alone, there are 59 “one another” statements made about how Christians are to live out their faith. To live out theses “one another’s” we must be in relationships with others. As a result, if you claim to be a follower of Jesus, you need to know it is impossible to live out your faith if you are living in isolation from other Christians.
In light of this I encourage you to become involved in your church, but don’t just attend. You’ll be surprised at the blessings you will experience when you fellowship and serve alongside other believers.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.