A shout out to all who made the Mitchell County Fair great: Letter

Just a “Shout Out” to Fair Board members and all involved in hosting a class act in preparation and performance of the 150th Anniversary of the Great Mitchell County Fair!
As a neighbor living across from the fair ground, I have witnessed first hand the many weeks, days & hours this cadre of volunteers expended in preparation.
I wish I could mention all the members but instead will denote officers of the organization President Adam Norby, Vice-president Karl Fox and Secretary Audrey Barker.
Having been a part of many organizations, I understand the responsibility placed on the shoulders of these officers in the planning process, the scheduling of events, the contacting sponsorships, ensuring the necessary funding for daily operations, the prize monies for events, the list goes on & on.
You only need to go on the internet to find all the Fair Board members, the Department Superintendents, 4-H Clubs & leaders, 4-H Project Clubs, Fair Extension Staff & the many Sponsors. It indeed takes a ‘village’ to ensure the success of an event with so many different venues.
I have no idea of the time line for the planning process, but can only attest to the many hours these volunteers spent, the equipment they furnished, the dedication to the cause.
Each night there was a different grandstand event & those events required hours of work before and after each one in preparing the grounds for the next. While fair goers had gone home after the event was over, the fair board members spent hours late into the night preparing for the next grandstand event.
The crowds each day were a testament to the enjoyment provided by the immense planning that went into the four days of the fair. A huge display of fireworks provided a fitting ending to the Friday and Saturday nights of the fair.
While the fair ended Saturday night, the work continued for the fair board. The clean-up process, returning the grounds to normal continued for the next several days. Actually, by Sunday the Midway had left along with the many trailers housing them.
Too often we do not express appreciation and THANKS to the efforts of so many volunteers who made it possible for the enjoyment of the community. This year’s event was a time to forget the turmoil of the past year & to feel a return to ‘normal’ in a day at the fair.
This is my time to give a big THANK YOU to all who contributed to the huge success of this year’s 150th Anniversary of the Mitchell County Fair! You did an “awesome job!’
A grateful citizen,
Betty McCarthy