A shout out to all who made the Mitchell County Fair great: Letter

Just a “Shout Out” to Fair Board members and all involved in hosting a class act in preparation and performance of the 150th Anniversary of the Great Mitchell County Fair!

As a neighbor living across from the fair ground, I have witnessed first hand the many weeks, days & hours this cadre of volunteers expended in preparation.

I wish I could mention all the members but instead will denote officers of the organization President Adam Norby, Vice-president Karl Fox and Secretary Audrey Barker.

Having been a part of many organizations, I understand the responsibility placed on the shoulders of these officers in the planning process, the scheduling of events, the contacting sponsorships, ensuring the necessary funding for daily operations, the prize monies for events, the list goes on & on.

You only need to go on the internet to find all the Fair Board members, the Department Superintendents, 4-H Clubs & leaders, 4-H Project Clubs, Fair Extension Staff & the many Sponsors. It indeed takes a ‘village’ to ensure the success of an event with so many different venues.

I have no idea of the time line for the planning process, but can only attest to the many hours these volunteers spent, the equipment they furnished, the dedication to the cause.