OmniTel Communication awards grants

The Board of Directors of OmniTel Communications has awarded grants for the third quarter of 2020, according to a company release.

The following organizations will receive the grants:

Cub Scout Pack 22, Mitchell County Memorial Foundation, Butler-Grundy Development Alliance & City of Greene, Riceville Community School, Riceville Community Daycare, Josiah Stokes-Eagle Scout Project, Free Thanksgiving Meal, Nora Springs Fire Department and Truro Betterment Committee

According to the release, the next grants will be awarded in January. Grant applications can be found at www.omnitel.biz

OmniTel Communications invites public and private non-profit organizations to submit applications for funding to help with specific projects and events in your community.

According to the releases, the purpose of OmniTel’s Charity Grant Program is to positively impact the quality of life in the communities which it serves.

Greatest consideration is given to the projects and events that benefit the most people, the release stated. No Charity Grant will be awarded to individuals for personal gain (i.e. pageants, school trips, etc.).

According to the release, all applications are reviewed at the first board meeting of each quarter. Completed applications may be submitted at anytime during the year. Civic organizations may request up to $1,000, non-civic related organizations may request up to $500, school activities and summer youth programs may request up to $250.

