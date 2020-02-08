Omnitel announces fourth quarter 2019 grants

The Board of Directors of OmniTel Communications have awarded grants to the following organizations: The Elf Shop, Stacyville Kids Care, Nora Springs Impact Group, Quilts of Valor – Floyd County, Mitchell County Environmental Education Foundation, Lucille Johnson Annual Cancer Pool Tournament, Mitchell County Substance Abuse Coalition, Nora Springs-Rock Falls PTO, Greene Parish Health Project, Rockford Public Library and Madison County Health Trust.

The next grants will be awarded in March. Grant applications can be found at www.omnitel.biz

OmniTel Communications invites public and private non-profit organizations to submit applications for funding to help with specific projects and events in the community.

Greatest consideration is given to the projects and events that benefit the most people. No Charity Grant will be awarded to individuals for personal gain (i.e. pageants, school trips, etc.). All applications are reviewed at the first board meeting of each quarter. Completed applications may be submitted at any time during the year.

Civic organizations may request up to $1,000, non-civic related organizations may request up to $500, school activities and summer youth programs may request up to $250.

