Omnitel announces fourth quarter 2019 grants
0 comments

Omnitel announces fourth quarter 2019 grants

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

The Board of Directors of OmniTel Communications have awarded grants to the following organizations: The Elf Shop, Stacyville Kids Care, Nora Springs Impact Group, Quilts of Valor – Floyd County, Mitchell County Environmental Education Foundation, Lucille Johnson Annual Cancer Pool Tournament, Mitchell County Substance Abuse Coalition, Nora Springs-Rock Falls PTO, Greene Parish Health Project, Rockford Public Library and Madison County Health Trust.

The next grants will be awarded in March. Grant applications can be found at www.omnitel.biz

OmniTel Communications invites public and private non-profit organizations to submit applications for funding to help with specific projects and events in  the community.

Greatest consideration is given to the projects and events that benefit the most people. No Charity Grant will be awarded to individuals for personal gain (i.e. pageants, school trips, etc.). All applications are reviewed at the first board meeting of each quarter. Completed applications may be submitted at any time during the year.

Civic organizations may request up to $1,000, non-civic related organizations may request up to $500, school activities and summer youth programs may request up to $250.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News