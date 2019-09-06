Virginia Lee Ellison
LITTLE CEDAR - Virginia Ellison, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, September 3, 2019, at the Faith Lutheran Home in Osage.
Funeral services will be held at 2:30 p.m. Tuesday, September 10, 2019, at Champion-Bucheit Funeral Home in Osage, with Pastor Sue Thomas officiating. Burial will be in the Little Cedar Cemetery. Visitation will be from 1:30 to 2:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Champion-Bucheit Funeral Home in Osage. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorials be given to the Faith Lutheran Home, 914 Davidson Drive, Osage, IA 50461, or to ARC of the Quad Cities, 4016 9th Street, Rock Island, IL 61201.
Virginia was born in Lawler, Iowa, to Dwight Young and Gladys Thompson Hill.
Virginia graduated from Little Cedar High School in 1941. She married Forrest Ellison on March 8, 1942, at the Little Cedar Baptist Church. Forrest predeceased her on their wedding anniversary, March 8, 2011. They were married 69 years to the day.
Virginia was a mother and homemaker. In the early years of her marriage, she worked at the Press-News in Osage, Iowa. She was a member of the Little Cedar Methodist Church for 76 years, until its closure in May of 2019. For as long as she was able, she participated in various circles and activities of the church.
She was a well-known avid collector of Precious Moments and Byers Carolers.
She is survived by her daughter, Sheila Marie O'Shea of Moline, Illinois, and Sheila's children, John Thomas O'Shea of Moline and Erin Marie O'Shea (married to Chase Paul) of Los Angeles, California.
She is also survived by Skeeter Ellison (wife of Jeffrey Charles Ellison, deceased) of Apple Valley, Minnesota, and her great-granddaughter, Eliana Virginia Ellison, as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
Virginia was preceded in death by her husband, Forrest Ellison; her son, Charles Howard Ellison; and grandson, Jeffrey Charles Ellison; as well as by her mother, Gladys Hill and step-father, Fred Hill; her brothers, Marion Young (husband of Mildred, deceased) and Charles Young (husband of Helen, deceased).
Champion-Bucheit Funeral Home (641)732-3706 www.champion-bucheitfuneralhome.com
