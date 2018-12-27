Sue Ann (Schreiber) Fakler
Memorial services for Sue Ann (Schreiber) Fakler, age 68, of Osage, IA will be held at 11:00 a.m. Thursday, January 3, 2018, at the Seventh-Day Adventist Church at 1100 37th St NW in Rochester, MN. United Church of God Elder, Ron Peterson, will officiate. Visitation will take place from 4-7:30 p.m. Wednesday, January 2nd, at the same location.
Sue died Friday, December 21 at Mercy Medical Center North Iowa in Mason City, IA, from complications following the heart attack she suffered the previous week.
