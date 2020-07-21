× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Mason City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Ruth Setka

(1926-2020)

RICEVILLE - Ruth Setka, 94, a woman whose kindness and caring touched and bettered the lives of many, died peacefully in her home on July 13 with family by her side. Funeral services will be held Friday, July 17, 10:30 a.m. at United Methodist Church in Riceville. Interment will be at Riverside Cemetery. Family members will greet visitors from 5-7 p.m. on Thursday, July 16 at Lindstrom Funeral Home in Riceville and again one hour prior to services at the church.

Ruth was born April 7, 1926 in Little Cedar to William and Elsie (Billyard) Stanton. When she was four years old, the family moved to the Colwell area where Ruth attended school, graduating from Colwell High School in 1944.

Following high school, Ruth earned her teaching certificate from the Iowa State Teachers College in Cedar Falls and after graduation, taught for two years at the Douglas Township country school in the New Haven area. She later taught for two years at the Saratoga Township country school.

Ruth married Stanley Setka on April 28, 1946 at the Little Brown Church in Nashua. In 1947, the couple moved from New Hampton to Riceville where they raised their five children: Stanton, Diane, Mary, Al and Anne.