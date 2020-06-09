Roger Ginder
November 19, 1920 - June 3, 2020
OSAGE - Roger Ginder, age, 99, of Osage, died Wednesday, June 3, 2020, at Faith Lutheran Home in Osage.
A Graveside Inurnment service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Monday, June 8, 2020 at Sacred Heart Cemetery in Osage with Father Raymond Burkle officiating
Roger was born November 19, 1920, in Osage, Iowa, the son of Pete and Rose (Hemann) Ginder. He graduated from eighth grade at Meyer. Roger married Marcella Michels on July 11, 1945, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Osage.They farmed in the Meyer area for fifty years and then retired to Osage. He was a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Osage. Roger enjoyed vegetable and flower gardening, reading, playing cards, and fishing.
Roger is survived by his children, Michael (Darlene) Ginder of Rochester, Minnesota, Ann Kirsch of Jacksonville, Florida, Patrick (Nancy) Ginder of Osage, James (Emanuela) Ginder of Chiarini, Italy, Susan (Gary) Kellaway of Hope Mills, North Carolina; son-in-law. Joe Wherry of Buffalo, Minnesota; many grandchildren, great-grandchildren; step-great-grandchildren; and great-great-grandchildren; brothers and sisters, Paul Ginder of Madison Lake, Minnesota, Marie Donner of Osage, Sister Edna Ginder of Dubuque and Vernon Ginder of Lyle, Minnesota; sister-in-law, Ruth Ginder.
He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Marcella; daughter, Mary Wherry; brothers, Richard and Clarence; sisters-in-law, Sylvia Ginder, Angie Ginder and Jean Ginder; brother-in-law, Robert Donner; and a son-in-law, Danny Kirsch.
www.champion-bucheitfuneralhome.com, Champion Funeral Home, 641-732-3706.
