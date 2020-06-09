× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call (800) 433-0560 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Roger Ginder

November 19, 1920 - June 3, 2020

OSAGE - Roger Ginder, age, 99, of Osage, died Wednesday, June 3, 2020, at Faith Lutheran Home in Osage.

A Graveside Inurnment service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Monday, June 8, 2020 at Sacred Heart Cemetery in Osage with Father Raymond Burkle officiating

Roger was born November 19, 1920, in Osage, Iowa, the son of Pete and Rose (Hemann) Ginder. He graduated from eighth grade at Meyer. Roger married Marcella Michels on July 11, 1945, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Osage.They farmed in the Meyer area for fifty years and then retired to Osage. He was a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Osage. Roger enjoyed vegetable and flower gardening, reading, playing cards, and fishing.