Robert W. Fickess
August 28, 1939-October 17, 2020
OSAGE-Robert W. Fickess, 81, of Osage, died Saturday, October 17, 2020, at the MercyOne North Iowa Hospice in Mason City.
Private family graveside services will be held at 1:00 p.m. Monday, October 26, 2020, at the Osage Cemetery in Osage, with Rev. Bryan Odeen officiating. Inurnment will be held at the Osage Cemetery with military honors conducted by Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 7920 and American Legion Post 278 of Osage. Masks will be required for the services.
Robert was born August 28, 1939, in Cedar Falls, the son of Clarence and Anita (Elliot) Fickess. He graduated from Waterloo High School. Robert served his country in the United States Air Force from 1956-1961. He was united in marriage to Wilma Thurnau on May 12, 1995, at the Little Brown Church in Nashua. Robert worked for White Farm and McNeilus Inc. He was a member of Our Savior's Lutheran church and the V.F.W. in Osage. Robert enjoyed fishing, road trips and reading.
Robert is survived by his wife, Wilma Thurnau-Fickess of Osage; step-daughters, Rita (Steve) Howe of Rochester, Minnesota, Cathie Sveum of Rochester, Minnesota, Diana (David) Bycoffe of Forest Hill, Maryland; step-son, Doug (Jennifer) Thurnau of Waterloo; 13 step-grandchildren; two step-great-grandchildren.
Robert is preceded in death by his parents; and three sisters.
