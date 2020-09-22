Richard “Dick” Condon
(1931 - 2020)
Richard Doran “Dick” Condon died on July 24, 2020 at his home in Valley Center, California at the age of 89.
A gathering of family and friends will take place from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. Friday, September 25, 2020, at the Champion Funeral Home in Osage with a 6:00 p.m. rosary with sharing to follow. Graveside inurnment services will be held at 2:00 p.m. Saturday, September 26, 2020, at St. Peter's Cemetery in New Haven. Following the service on Saturday, there will be a time for lunch and to greet the family at the Osage American Legion Hall.
Dick was born April 2nd 1931 to Maurice ‘Red' Condon and Isabel in New Haven, Iowa. He grew up in New Haven where he attended school until the age of 17 when he enlisted in the Navy. After four years spent mostly on aircraft carriers, Dick returned home, completed his GED and continued his education at Chicago Technical College. He met his wife Doris Johnson Condon at a dance near her family farm in Orchard, Iowa. They married on May 11,1957 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Osage, Iowa.
Dick began his career working as a Civil Engineer for the state of Iowa. Dick and Doris lived in the Iowa cities of Maquoketa, Decorah, and Ottumwa. After Dick went to work for the Federal Highway Administration, they moved to Bismarck, North Dakota, Pierre, South Dakota and Lakewood, Colorado. After retirement, they moved to St. Thomas, Virgin Islands for two years where Dick worked as a contract engineer. After their return to the States, they spent their summers at the family farm in Orchard, Iowa and winters in Chandler, Arizona. In 2014 Dick and Doris moved to Valley Center, California.
Dick was a fun-loving guy who particularly enjoyed things that moved fast. Armed with a quick grin, he was always up for a beer, or a trip to the Sturgis motorcycle rally or Oshkosh airshow. He earned his private pilot's license and built his own plane which he thoroughly enjoyed flying. He was a devoted husband, father, brother and grandpa.
Dick is survived by his daughter Doreen Wagner (Bill), and son-in-law, John Stewart of Olympia, Washington. His seven grandchildren Travis Miller (Chelci), Megan Wagner, Katie Delgado (Dylan), Beth Miller, Andie Wagner, Julie Wagner and Jake Stewart. His great-grandchildren Jaydon Haack, Rhett and Addyson Miller, and Marlow Delgado. He is also survived by his brother Jerome (Martha) Condon and sister-in-law, Betty Condon and many nieces and nephews.
Dick was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Doris, and their daughter Annette Stewart, his parents, and four of his siblings; Claire Condon and Colleen (Coke) Miles, Jack Condon and Bill Condon.
Everyone who remembers his smiling face and chuckle is asked to celebrate Dick's life in their own way. Raising a glass of their favorite drink in his memory would be quite appropriate.
Champion Funeral Home, (641) 732-3706.
