× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Richard “Dick” Condon

(1931 - 2020)

Richard Doran “Dick” Condon died on July 24, 2020 at his home in Valley Center, California at the age of 89.

A gathering of family and friends will take place from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. Friday, September 25, 2020, at the Champion Funeral Home in Osage with a 6:00 p.m. rosary with sharing to follow. Graveside inurnment services will be held at 2:00 p.m. Saturday, September 26, 2020, at St. Peter's Cemetery in New Haven. Following the service on Saturday, there will be a time for lunch and to greet the family at the Osage American Legion Hall.

Dick was born April 2nd 1931 to Maurice ‘Red' Condon and Isabel in New Haven, Iowa. He grew up in New Haven where he attended school until the age of 17 when he enlisted in the Navy. After four years spent mostly on aircraft carriers, Dick returned home, completed his GED and continued his education at Chicago Technical College. He met his wife Doris Johnson Condon at a dance near her family farm in Orchard, Iowa. They married on May 11,1957 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Osage, Iowa.