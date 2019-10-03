Richard Dale Schmidt
June 14, 1938 - October 1, 2019
Richard Dale Schmidt, age 81, of Osage, passed away Tuesday, October 1, 2019, at the Osage Rehabilitation and Health Care Center in Osage with his loving wife and daughter by his side.
A Funeral Mass will be held 9:00 a.m. Saturday, October 5, 2019, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Osage with Fr. Raymond Burkle officiating. Flag presentation by Osage American Legion Post 278. Following services, cremation will take place. A private family inurnment will be at Osage Cemetery in Osage. Visitation with the body present will be from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. Friday at the Champion-Bucheit Funeral Home in Osage.
Richard was born June 14, 1938, in David, Iowa, the son of Alfred and Tena (Wirtjes) Schmidt. He graduated from Manly High School in 1958. Richard served his country in the U.S. Army from 1961 to 1963. On June 24, 1961, he married Helen Weber at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Cresco. Richard worked as a machinist for White Farm. He owned and operated North Iowa Archery in Mitchell for several years. Richard was a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Knights of Columbus and American Legion Post 278 in Osage.
You have free articles remaining.
Richard enjoyed fishing, hunting, archery and was a gun enthusiast. His greatest love was spending time with family and friends.
Richard is survived by his wife of 58 years, Helen Schmidt of Osage; daughter, Michele (Eric) Schaefer of Northwood; grandchildren, Brittany (Dustin) Dobberstein, Ashlyn Schaefer and Jenna Schaefer; great-grandchildren, Jada, Anna, Emerson, Ben and Emma; sister, Dorothy Mensch of Manly; sister-in-law, Ruth Schmidt of Manly; numerous nieces, nephews, and many relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents; sisters, Viola Bentzin, Sharon Sanderson and infant sister, Dorthea Schmidt; brothers, Henry and Dennis Schmidt.
Champion-Bucheit Funeral Home 641-732-3706 www.champion-bucheitfuneralhome.com
To plant a tree in memory of Richard Schmidt as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.