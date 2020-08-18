Rebecca A. Wherry Weeks
(1953-2020)
Osage - Rebecca Ann Wherry Weeks died on Wednesday, Aug. 12, 2020.
Rebecca was born on April 8, 1953, in Osage, the daughter of Marvin and Arla (Amundson) Wherry. She grew up in Waukegan, Ill., but enjoyed visiting Osage frequently and spending summers there with her beloved grandparents, Ralph and Laura Wherry.
In 1970, she met the love of her life, Terrence Weeks in Waukegan, Ill., and they married on Dec. 9, 1972. They started their family there in 1974 with the birth of their daughter, Laura, and moved to Chicago shortly thereafter. After a brief time, their journey continued to Houston, where their daughter, Tarah, was born in 1980. After several years in Texas, Rebecca and her family moved to Tucson, Ariz., where their son, William, was born in 1986.
Rebecca gave true meaning to the phrase “home is where the heart is.” She found great joy in taking care of her family and making a beautiful home. She enjoyed decorating, remodeling and gardening. She could always be found working in the yard or the kitchen. Rebecca loved the desert and the mountains, and she enjoyed hiking, swimming, cooking and reading.
After 30 years of raising their family in Tucson, Rebecca and Terrence retired to Florida to be near their eldest daughter. Rebecca's dream was to spend summers back in Osage again at her family's farm. She will be missed dearly by her family and friends.
She is survived by her loving husband of 47 years, Terrence Weeks of Titusville, Fla., as well as her three children: Laura (Josh) Norris, Tarah (Mike) Fiskness and William Weeks, and her grandchildren Katherine, Andrew, Hunter and Jack. She is also survived by her father, Marvin Wherry of Osage, her sister, Linda (Jim) Balch, and nephew Brian.
She was preceded in death by her mother Arla Amundson Wherry and her brother David Forrest Wherry.
Interment will be at the Osage Cemetery at a later date in the spring of 2021.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.