Rebecca A. Wherry Weeks

(1953-2020)

Osage - Rebecca Ann Wherry Weeks died on Wednesday, Aug. 12, 2020.

Rebecca was born on April 8, 1953, in Osage, the daughter of Marvin and Arla (Amundson) Wherry. She grew up in Waukegan, Ill., but enjoyed visiting Osage frequently and spending summers there with her beloved grandparents, Ralph and Laura Wherry.

In 1970, she met the love of her life, Terrence Weeks in Waukegan, Ill., and they married on Dec. 9, 1972. They started their family there in 1974 with the birth of their daughter, Laura, and moved to Chicago shortly thereafter. After a brief time, their journey continued to Houston, where their daughter, Tarah, was born in 1980. After several years in Texas, Rebecca and her family moved to Tucson, Ariz., where their son, William, was born in 1986.

Rebecca gave true meaning to the phrase “home is where the heart is.” She found great joy in taking care of her family and making a beautiful home. She enjoyed decorating, remodeling and gardening. She could always be found working in the yard or the kitchen. Rebecca loved the desert and the mountains, and she enjoyed hiking, swimming, cooking and reading.