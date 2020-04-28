Randal Duane Woods
June 22, 1972 - April 22, 2020
Randal Duane Woods, 47 of Osage, Passed away April 22, 2020, at Nebraska Medical Center in Omaha surrounded by his family.
Cremation has taken place. Due to the CDC restrictions regarding the coronavirus, the family will hold a public service at a later date.
Randy was born on June 22nd, 1972 in Osage IA, the triplet son of Ivan and YVonne Woods.
He was born with a Congenital Heart Condition and has had multiple surgeries throughout his life. He grew up in St. Ansgar IA where he attended school and was a 1991 graduate.
He was united in marriage to Brandee Neis on October 19th, 1996. They made their home in St. Ansgar and later moved to Osage. Randy was employed by Quality Pork and later Hormel Foods in Austin, MN.
He enjoyed fishing, hunting, gardening, watching sports, outdoor activities, and spending time with his family, especially with his grandson William. Despite the numerous surgeries and doctor visits, Randy always had a positive outlook on life and kept a smile on his face.
Randy is survived by his loving wife Brandee, and his sons Ryan Woods (Julia Anderson) of Des Moines, Justin Woods (Kala Rogers) of Cimmeron, KS; Daughter Nicole (Zach) Hemann of Osage. He was a Grandfather to Willam Hemann, son of Nicole and Zach; his parents, Ivan (Woody) & YVonne Woods of St. Ansgar; brothers and sister, Troy (Tami) Woods, Terry (Brandy Sue) Woods, Roger (Nancy) Woods all of St. Ansgar, Robin (Timm) Moore of Albert Lea, MN; in-laws Michael & Carolyn Neis of Osage. Sister-in-law Bethany Neis (Randy Groff) of Osage, Brother in-law Brett (Jennifer) Neis of Cimmeron, KS and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by grandparents, Floyd and Mildred Woods of Shell Rock, IA; Henry and Eleanor Boerjan of St. Ansgar, IA.
