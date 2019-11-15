Phillip L. Hulburt
August 1, 1937 - November 13, 2019
Phillip L. Hulburt, age 82, of Osage, died Wednesday, November 13, 2019, at the Mitchell County Regional Health Center in Osage.
Cremation has taken place.
Memorial services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Monday November 18, 2019, at the First United Methodist Church in Osage, with Pastor Sue Thomas officiating. Inurnment will be at a later date at the Gethmann Cemetery, in Gladbrook. There will be a time for lunch and fellowship with the family, in the Church Hall immediately after the service.
Phillip was born August 1, 1937, in Brodhead, Wisconsin, the son of Harold and Mona “Pauline” (Pryce) Hulburt. He graduated in 1963, from Milton College in Milton, Wisconsin. He served in the United States Army, during peace time, on a base in Germany. Phillip was united in marriage to Anita Boll on May 5, 1967, in Chicago, Illinois. He worked as a hosiery dyer at Fox River Mills in Osage and then as a Pharmacy Technician at the V.A. Hospital in Des Moines. Phillip was a member of the First United Methodist Church in Osage, and the Rotary Club in Fayetteville, Arkansas and Osage. He enjoyed small machinery repair and woodworking. Phillip was a regular for breakfast at Lucy's Lunchbox in Osage.
Phillip is survived by his wife Anita Hulburt of Osage; son, Andrew Hulburt of Chicago, Illinois; two sisters, Judy (Pete) Curless of Janesville, Wisconsin, and Janis Lindsey of Middleton, Wisconsin.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
www.champion-bucheitfuneralhome.com. Champion-Bucheit Funeral Home, Osage (641) 732-3706
