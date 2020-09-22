Norman L. Suby
Norman Luvern Suby, 93, of Osage, formerly of Clear Lake, died Monday, September 14, 2020, at Faith Lutheran Home in Osage.
Per Norman's wishes, his body has been cremated and no services are scheduled at this time. Inurnment will be at Brush Point Cemetery at a later date.
Norman was born February 12, 1927, the son of Elbin and Beulah (Hovland) Suby in rural Fertile, IA. He grew up and attended school in Fertile. He enlisted in the United States Coast Guard and served during World War II.
Norman was a truck driver for Montgomery Ward and Co. for over 35 years.
Norman is survived by two sister, Elsie (Leo) Chisholm of Osage and Sondra Oswald of Johnston, IA; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and three brothers, Arden, Adell and Ronald.
