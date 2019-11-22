Mike Hobkirk
January 23, 1974 - November 20, 2019
Stacyville - Micheal R. “Mike” Hobkirk, age 45, of Stacyville, passed away Wednesday, November 20, 2019, at his home in Stacyville.
Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Monday, November 25, 2019, at Our Savior's Lutheran Church in Osage with Rev. Bryan Odeen officiating. Burial will be at the Osage Cemetery. Visitation will be from 3:00 to 6:00 p.m. Sunday at the Champion-Bucheit Funeral Home in Osage.
Mike was born to Robert and Dianna (Wieland) Hobkirk on January 23, 1974, in Osage, Iowa. He attended Osage Community Schools, graduating in 1992. On April 9, 1994, Mike married Suzie Schmidtke at the Little Brown Church in Nashua; to this union three children were born, Adria, Rachel, and Joshua. For the past 17 years, Mike has been employed at Grain Millers in St. Ansgar, where he took great pride in his job and served on several committees. He was recently elected to the Stacyville City Council. Every fall, Mike loved helping on the farm. He was never seen without his bibs and his Hawaiian shirt. Mike enjoyed helping others, bowling, playing cards, racing, camping, and the Beach Boys. Most of all, Mike enjoyed being with family and friends.
Mike is survived by his wife, Suzie Hobkirk of Stacyville; his children, Adria Hobkirk, Rachel Hobkirk, and Joshua Hobkirk of Stacyville; his mother, Dianna Hobkirk of Stacyville; sisters, Lisa (Kirk) Emerson and LaVonne (Patrick) Wolf, all of Osage; brother, Mark (Dawn) Hobkirk of Johnsburg, Minnesota; mother-in-law, Joyce Schmidtke of St. Ansgar; brothers-in-law and sister-in-law, Tom Schmidtke and Dale (Brenda) Schmidtke, all of Mason City, and Danny Schmidtke of DeWitt; nieces and nephews and their families, Sara (Jon) Jacobs and Ella, Amy (Johnny) Hartson and Anthony, Samantha Kern and Landyn, Blake and Easton, Jessica (Nick) Harrold and Jackson, and Alex Emerson (fiancée, Melanie Gerbig), Summer (Patrick) Sullivan, Faith Schmidtke, Samantha Schmidtke, DJ (Marissa) Schmidtke and Harper, and Trevor Schmidtke; and many aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends.
He was preceded in death by his father, Robert Hobkirk; his paternal and maternal grandparents; nephew, Colby Schmidtke; best friend, Gary Retterath, as well as other family and friends.
Champion-Bucheit Funeral Home, 641-732-3706, www.champion-bucheitfuneralhome.com.
