Maxine Bechtum
(1926-2020)
Maxine Bechtum (31 August 1926 - 23 August 2020) was born on a farm near Bristol, MN to May Glazier Perry and Harry Perry. She joined an older sister, Evelyn, and preceded a brother, Eugene. She attended country school until 8th grade, when her Mother insisted the family move closer to Cresco so the children could attend high school. She had many adventures with her best high school friends, her Dad's horses, and her Grandmother Glazier.
Upon high school graduation, Maxine took Normal Training and taught in a rural Howard County school for 2 years. She then worked at the Howard County School Superintendent's office.
She met the love of her life, Kenneth, and they married on 8 December 1948.
They farmed in the Mossville area, near Riceville, and thru hard work and dedication they achieved their goal of purchasing their own farm. David and Judy were born and raised in the modest and practical ways; Maxine believed in education and encouraged her children in their college aspirations. She gracefully and efficiently managed her homemaker duties with her farm work.
Maxine was a member of the Saint Peters Lutheran Church, the Lutheran Ladies' Aid , she taught Sunday School, and she enjoyed the U-Go-I-Go club in the 50's. She hosted many 4-H events, loved to bake, and loved cats, flowers and Angus cattle. She kept a large garden and home-canned every summer. Reading was Maxine's favorite pastime since her early life.
Maxine spent her last hours with her family: grandchildren Elizabeth, Allison, and Ted; daughter-in-law Marlis Bechtum, and daughter Judy at a care facility in Lakeville, MN.
She is also survived by 3 great grandchildren, Benjamin and Adalynn ( Alyson Spitz Bechtum),and Nolan ( Brandon Borts).
The entire Bechtum Family is thankful for Maxine's long and fruitful life of 94 years with 70 years on the farm. We greatly appreciate our friends and neighbors of Mossville and Riceville and their long history of supporting and befriending our Family.
A service will be held at a later date.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.