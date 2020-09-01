× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Mason City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Maxine Bechtum

(1926-2020)

Maxine Bechtum (31 August 1926 - 23 August 2020) was born on a farm near Bristol, MN to May Glazier Perry and Harry Perry. She joined an older sister, Evelyn, and preceded a brother, Eugene. She attended country school until 8th grade, when her Mother insisted the family move closer to Cresco so the children could attend high school. She had many adventures with her best high school friends, her Dad's horses, and her Grandmother Glazier.

Upon high school graduation, Maxine took Normal Training and taught in a rural Howard County school for 2 years. She then worked at the Howard County School Superintendent's office.

She met the love of her life, Kenneth, and they married on 8 December 1948.

They farmed in the Mossville area, near Riceville, and thru hard work and dedication they achieved their goal of purchasing their own farm. David and Judy were born and raised in the modest and practical ways; Maxine believed in education and encouraged her children in their college aspirations. She gracefully and efficiently managed her homemaker duties with her farm work.