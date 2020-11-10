Mary Jane (Thome) Foxen

Funeral Services will be at 2:00 p.m. on Thursday, November 5, 2020 at St. Peter's Catholic Church in New Haven, IA with Father Kopacek officiating. Interment will be at the St. Peter's Catholic Cemetery in New Haven, IA. Visitation will be November 4 at Champion Funeral Home in Osage from 5 – 7 p.m. with a Rosary starting at 4:45 p.m

Mary Jane was born on May 10th, 1937 in Stacyville, IA to Albert and Rose (Hoerter) Thome. She graduated from Visitation Catholic School in 1955. Mary Jane was united in marriage to Leo Foxen on June 27th, 1959 in Meyer, IA. They lived in Osage for three years, and then moved to the family farm outside of New Haven in 1962. Into this union were born five children; Gene, Ann, Joan, Jane, and Lisa. Mary Jane was a very proud mother, farm wife, religious teacher, caregiver, and an active community member. Mary Jane always made time for her family, as they were her world. She enjoyed traveling, going to plays, concerts, ball games, and spending time with her family and friends. She also enjoyed the simpler things in life, such as gardening, canning, and doing needle work.