Mary Jane (Thome) Foxen
May 10, 1937-October 31, 2020
Mary Jane (Thome) Foxen, 83, of New Haven, IA, died Saturday, October 31st, 2020 at St. Mary's Hospital in Rochester, MN. Our beloved mother passed away after a short, but courageous battle with pancreatic cancer.
Funeral Services will be at 2:00 p.m. on Thursday, November 5, 2020 at St. Peter's Catholic Church in New Haven, IA with Father Kopacek officiating. Interment will be at the St. Peter's Catholic Cemetery in New Haven, IA. Visitation will be November 4 at Champion Funeral Home in Osage from 5 – 7 p.m. with a Rosary starting at 4:45 p.m
Mary Jane was born on May 10th, 1937 in Stacyville, IA to Albert and Rose (Hoerter) Thome. She graduated from Visitation Catholic School in 1955. Mary Jane was united in marriage to Leo Foxen on June 27th, 1959 in Meyer, IA. They lived in Osage for three years, and then moved to the family farm outside of New Haven in 1962. Into this union were born five children; Gene, Ann, Joan, Jane, and Lisa. Mary Jane was a very proud mother, farm wife, religious teacher, caregiver, and an active community member. Mary Jane always made time for her family, as they were her world. She enjoyed traveling, going to plays, concerts, ball games, and spending time with her family and friends. She also enjoyed the simpler things in life, such as gardening, canning, and doing needle work.
Survivors include her four daughters; Ann (John) Maas of Kasson, MN, and their children Ben and Pete; Joan (Brad) Butterfield of Charles City, IA, and their children Alison (Jesse) Frerichs, Rhiannon (Jamie) Funte, and Sara Butterfield; Jane Foxen of West Des Moines, IA; and Lisa Foxen of Mantorville, MN; Grandson Cody Foxen of Emporia, KS; Great grandchildren James, Avery, and Eli (Alison) Frerichs; Juliette and Sophia (Rhiannon) Funte; two brothers Dale Thome of Waterloo, IA, and Dan (Bev) Thome of Stacyville, IA; sister-in-law Mary Coleman of Shawnee Mission, KS.
She was proceeded in death by her husband, Leo, of 43 years, her parents, her son Gene, one sister Arlene, and brothers Gene, Leon, and Arthur Thome.
Champion Funeral Home, Osage, 641-732-3706, www.schroederfuneralhomes.com
