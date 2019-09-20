{{featured_button_text}}
April 19, 1954 - September 17, 2019

Mary Gilbert (nee Morse), age 65, passed away on September 17, 2019. She is survived by her husband Michael of 46 years and children Michael, Jr. (Stacy) and Anna Aumann (Richard) of Bolingbrook, Illinois as well as four grandchildren Ashley Redmond (Matthew), Madison Gilbert and Liliana and Evan Aumann. She is survived by her mother, Ramona Morse, and sisters, Rebecca Havig (James) and Patricia Gund (Stephen). She was proceeded in death by her father, Galen Morse.

Mary was born and raised in Iowa, moving to Ohio after getting married. She converted to Catholicism following her marriage. She was a graduate of Cleveland State University (B.A. Psychology) and Case Western Reserve University (MSSA Social Work) and had a long career in medical social work at the Veteran's Administration Clinic in Lorain, Ohio and the Lutheran Home in Westlake, Ohio. She was dedicated to caring for others and loved to assist people who were most in need. She cherished her family and found joy in her many close friendships. Her children and grandchildren were precious to her. She said she was the 'luckiest girl in the world' to have met and married her loving and supportive husband, Mike.

Sep 22
Visitation
Sunday, September 22, 2019
2:00PM-4:00PM
Sep 23
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, September 23, 2019
10:00AM
St. Brendan Church
4242 Brendan Lane
North Olmsted, OH 44070
