Mary A. Johnson

Mary had a passion for gardening and anything flowers. Her gardens were beautiful, and you would look hard to spot a weed anywhere. One of her favorite pastimes was collecting dolls. She would make her granddaughters and their dolls matching dresses that were beautiful. She won prizes for the dolls she entered in contests over the years. A showing of her collection was on display at the Nashua Library.

Mary was a long-time member of the First United Methodist Church in Nashua. She was active in UMW, holding offices for both local and state groups over the years. She taught Sunday School and worked with youth groups at church. Her faith was a center for her life.

Her hobbies include, bowling, Chuck Wagon Races, fall leaf tours on the Mississippi River, playing her organ and any time spent with Family and Friends. Mom was a volunteer for Hospice in Nashua for 10 years. She was a Boy Scout and Girl Scout leader for her children's troops.

Mary spent her last few years at Homestead Assisted Living in Mason City, Iowa. She enjoyed her time with the residents and staff there. She enjoyed decorating seasonal displays for everyone in the lobby. She loved participating in crafts, singing, competing in bean bag contests and of course Bingo.