Margaret D. Christiansen
April 5, 1929 - November 16, 2019
Margaret D. Christiansen, age 90, of Osage, died Saturday, November 16, 2019, at the Osage Rehabilitation and Health Care Center in Osage.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Thursday, November 21, 2019, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Osage, with Pastor Bruce Kaltwasser officiating. Burial will be in the St. John's Lutheran Cemetery Rock Township. Visitation will be held Wednesday from 4:00 to 6:00 p.m. at Champion-Bucheit Funeral Home in Osage.
You have free articles remaining.
Margaret was born April 5, 1929, the daughter of Arthur and Theresa (Kirchgatter) Kroneman. She was baptized in 1929 at St. John's Lutheran Church, Rock Township and confirmed in 1945 at First Lutheran Church in St. Ansgar. Margaret graduated in 1947 from St. Ansgar High School. In November of 1948, she married Roy Koschmeder and they were blessed with one son, Roger. From 1953 to 1959 Margaret and Roy operated Roy's Studio where she retouched negatives and painted portraits in oil paint. In 1966 Margaret became the first female career employee at the Osage Post Office, performing the same duties as her male co-workers. After 25 years she retired in 1990 as a full-time window clerk. Margaret lived all her adult life in Osage and has been an active member of Trinity Lutheran Church for over 60 years. She married J.L. “Chris” Christiansen on September 2, 1978 at Trinity Lutheran Church in Osage. They continued to make their home in the Osage area, where upon her retirement Margaret pursued her hobby of sewing, knitting and crocheting. Margaret received recognition from Iowa City Hospitals for 1,200 baby caps she knitted and donated. She also crocheted and donated countless prayer shawls to local churches and nursing homes.
Margaret is survived by her son, Roger (Krista) Koschmeder of Osage; grandchildren, Karina (Kris) Hearn of Mason City and Kaitlin (Kody) Zimmerman of Osage; step-children, Mark (Debra) Christiansen of Mason City, Renee (Ron) Zimmerman of Aredale and Jeff Christiansen of Mason City; step-grandchildren, Neil Christiansen, Rachelle Kaduce, Josh Wiseman, Jacob Wiseman and Jenna Orozco; numerous step-great-grandchildren; and one sister, Irene Beard of Rio Rancho, New Mexico.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husbands, Roy Koschmeder in 1975 and J. L. Christiansen in 2006; her sisters, Dorothy Ballandby and Wanda Crom; brother, Raymond Kroneman; and step-son, Michael Christiansen.
www.champion-bucheitfuneralhome.com. Champion - Bucheit Funeral Home, Osage (641)732-3706.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.