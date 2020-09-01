× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Mason City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Lynda L. Church

(1947-2020)

Lynda Lee Church, 73, of Osage, Iowa, died Sunday, August 16, 2020 at the Mitchell County Regional Health Center.

Lynda was born June 17, 1947, at Osage, the daughter of Rolland "Bub" and Bonnie (Coonradt) Church. She was raised on the family farm east of Osage and graduated from Osage High School in 1965.

Lynda was known by many as their adopted mother and grandmother. She often said she didn't collect antiques or treasures. She collected people.

A celebration of life service was held on Friday, August 21 at 3:30pm at Spring Park, Pastor Kevin Fischer officiating.

She is survived by her three sons, Troy Comisky of Osage, Chad Comisky of Long Beach,California and more recently Osage, and Joshua Adams of Long Beach, California; one sister, Deb Fischer and her husband, Kevin, of Miami, Fla.; one grandson, Noah Comisky; former spouse, Gary (Mick) Comisky of Osage; brother-in-law, Allen Newton of Little Cedar; one aunt, many nieces, nephews and cousins.

She was preceded in death by her grandparents; parents, Bub and Bonnie Church, of Osage; and sister, Sandy Newton, of Little Cedar.