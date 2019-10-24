{{featured_button_text}}

Lois D. Eidness

July 9, 1934 - October 20, 2019

Lois was born July 9, 1934, on the family farm in Howard County, the daughter of John and Zeffie (Ford) Warburton. She graduated from Riceville High School in 1953. On May 31, 1958, she was united in marriage to Dean L. Eidness at Trinity Lutheran Church in Osage. Lois worked at the law office of Dunkelberg and McKinley and later was the Mitchell County Recorder. She was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church, Sunny Brae Golf and Country Club, the Osage American Legion and Osage V.F.W. Auxiliaries. Lois enjoyed golf, bridge and bowling.

Lois is survived by her sister, Maryetta Mentel of Waterloo; special nieces and nephews, Terry (Stanley) Sprung of Plymouth, John (Mel) Warburton of Janesville, Martin Warburton of Mason City, Ann (Jerry) Arndorfer of Oak Grove, Missouri, Darrell Warburton of Maple, Wisconsin, Douglas (Sue) Warburton of Northwood, Heather Warburton of Maple, Wisconsin, Sara Whereatt of Superior, Wisconsin, Angie Sprung of Riceville, Aaron Sprung of Plymouth; and many other nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Dean in 1997; parents; brothers, Harry, Bill and Dale Warburton; and sisters, Lenora Gansen, Evelyn Anderson, Grace Warburton and Delores Lamber.

www.champion-bucheitfuneralhome.com Champion - Bucheit Funeral Home, Osage (641)732-3706.

