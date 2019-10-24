Lois D. Eidness
July 9, 1934 - October 20, 2019
Lois was born July 9, 1934, on the family farm in Howard County, the daughter of John and Zeffie (Ford) Warburton. She graduated from Riceville High School in 1953. On May 31, 1958, she was united in marriage to Dean L. Eidness at Trinity Lutheran Church in Osage. Lois worked at the law office of Dunkelberg and McKinley and later was the Mitchell County Recorder. She was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church, Sunny Brae Golf and Country Club, the Osage American Legion and Osage V.F.W. Auxiliaries. Lois enjoyed golf, bridge and bowling.
You have free articles remaining.
Lois is survived by her sister, Maryetta Mentel of Waterloo; special nieces and nephews, Terry (Stanley) Sprung of Plymouth, John (Mel) Warburton of Janesville, Martin Warburton of Mason City, Ann (Jerry) Arndorfer of Oak Grove, Missouri, Darrell Warburton of Maple, Wisconsin, Douglas (Sue) Warburton of Northwood, Heather Warburton of Maple, Wisconsin, Sara Whereatt of Superior, Wisconsin, Angie Sprung of Riceville, Aaron Sprung of Plymouth; and many other nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Dean in 1997; parents; brothers, Harry, Bill and Dale Warburton; and sisters, Lenora Gansen, Evelyn Anderson, Grace Warburton and Delores Lamber.
www.champion-bucheitfuneralhome.com Champion - Bucheit Funeral Home, Osage (641)732-3706.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.